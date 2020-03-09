Pistons' Langston Galloway: Filling consistent role off bench

Galloway put up nine points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Knicks.

Galloway's stat line was roughly on par with what he's provided for the Pistons since the All-Star break -- he's averaging 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.1 assists in 24.3 minutes over eight games. The lack of standout production in any one area outside of three-pointers renders Galloway more of a streaming option, and not even an elite one at that.