Pistons' Langston Galloway: Goes through full practice Friday
Galloway (knee) went through a full practice Friday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
As expected, Galloway went through his first non-restricted practice of the season, and he reported no pain or discomfort afterward. The reserve guard had been nursing a bone bruise in his knee, but the issue was never considered to be overly serious. At this point, it appears he'll be ready for Wednesday's preseason opener against Charlotte.
