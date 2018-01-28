Pistons' Langston Galloway: Headed to bench role Sunday

Galloway will shift back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, James Edwards of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Galloway started the last two games at point guard, a stretch where he averaged 5.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 16.5 minutes. He wasn't all too effective and coach Stan Van Gundy wants to experiment with some different lineups, which sends Galloway back to the bench. Ish Smith will move into the starting lineup in the corresponding move and both players should actually see an uptick in playing time, as Avery Bradley (groin) will be unable to play.