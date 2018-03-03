Pistons' Langston Galloway: Heads to locker room Friday
Galloway was seen heading to the locker room following taking a loose ball to the nose during Friday's contest against the Magic, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
He should be considered questionable to return until further notice. With the team on the first game of a back-to-back set, there's a relatively high possibility he could end up missing Saturday's game if he's unable to return Friday.
