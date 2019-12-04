Pistons' Langston Galloway: Hits four triples in thumping win
Galloway totaled 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 victory over Cleveland.
Galloway connected on four triples in the victory despite still coming off the bench. Tony Snell has moved into the starting lineup of late, cutting into the opportunities for Galloway. Even when he is playing starters minutes, Galloway is more of a three-point streamer in standard formats, typically providing very little value outside of perimeter scoring.
