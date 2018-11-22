Pistons' Langston Galloway: Hits four triples Wednesday
Galloway had 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Rockets.
Galloway scored 13 points in Wednesday's two-point loss, hitting double-digits for the eighth time in his last nine games. Galloway offers basically nothing outside of scoring and threes but has drained 24 triples across that same eight-game period. He is merely a deep league player at this stage but could be worth a shot as a three-point streaming option if required in standard leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops season-high 21 off bench•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores team-high 24 in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Worst season of four year career•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Best game in nearly four months•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.