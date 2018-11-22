Pistons' Langston Galloway: Hits four triples Wednesday

Galloway had 13 points (4-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 126-124 loss to the Rockets.

Galloway scored 13 points in Wednesday's two-point loss, hitting double-digits for the eighth time in his last nine games. Galloway offers basically nothing outside of scoring and threes but has drained 24 triples across that same eight-game period. He is merely a deep league player at this stage but could be worth a shot as a three-point streaming option if required in standard leagues.