Pistons' Langston Galloway: In starting five Wednesday

Galloway will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Despite coming off a scoreless performance his last time out against the Thunder, Galloway will get the start in place of Reggie Bullock (ankle). However, head coach Dwane Casey did say Wednesday that he plans to replace Bullock's production with a committee of players, so expect the likes of Stanley Johnson, Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard to all potentially see added minutes.