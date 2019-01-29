Pistons' Langston Galloway: Joins starting five
Galloway is starting Tuesday against the Bucks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Galloway will join the starting five for just the second time this season with Reggie Bullock out due to an ankle injury. In his only other start, Galloway logged five points, two rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes.
