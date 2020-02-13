Pistons' Langston Galloway: Late trey forces overtime

Galloway generated 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.

Galloway didn't have a great night but stepped up in the clutch, cashing in a game-tying trey to force overtime. He's primarily a floor spacer for the Pistons and doesn't offer much value beyond the very deepest fantasy formats, but Derrick Rose (hip) struggled in his return, Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) didn't play many minutes in his return either, and Galloway was one of just four players on the team to earn at least 30 minutes.