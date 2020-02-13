Pistons' Langston Galloway: Late trey forces overtime
Galloway generated 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.
Galloway didn't have a great night but stepped up in the clutch, cashing in a game-tying trey to force overtime. He's primarily a floor spacer for the Pistons and doesn't offer much value beyond the very deepest fantasy formats, but Derrick Rose (hip) struggled in his return, Svi Mykhailiuk (hip) didn't play many minutes in his return either, and Galloway was one of just four players on the team to earn at least 30 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drills three triples Monday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 11 in 23 minutes•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Puts up full line off bench•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Plays just 16 minutes in loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Big night off bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...