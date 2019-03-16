Pistons' Langston Galloway: Leads all scorers in win

Galloway totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.

Galloway put up his second-highest point total of the season in Friday's win, draining four three balls in the process. He's been an important role player for the Pistons this season averaging 21.1 minutes per game, but scoring nights like this are few and far between for Galloway, rendering him a deep league player.