Pistons' Langston Galloway: Leads all scorers in win
Galloway totaled 23 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Lakers on Friday.
Galloway put up his second-highest point total of the season in Friday's win, draining four three balls in the process. He's been an important role player for the Pistons this season averaging 21.1 minutes per game, but scoring nights like this are few and far between for Galloway, rendering him a deep league player.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Big night from downtown•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Records 11 points in win•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Ugly line in second straight start•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Bounces back from quiet outing•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Solid contributions in win•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...