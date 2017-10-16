Pistons' Langston Galloway: Leaves practice with sore knee Monday

Galloway left Monday's practice early with some soreness in his knee, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

It sounds like it's just minor soreness, as coach Stan Van Gundy mentioned after practice that he's not worried about it moving forward. Galloway is still expected to be ready for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, though he's currently sitting at third on the point guard depth chart behind Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith. That will likely keep Galloway off the radar in most fantasy formats.