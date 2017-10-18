Pistons' Langston Galloway: Not on injury report for opener
Galloway (knee) is not on the injury report for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hornets, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Galloway left Monday's practice with a sore knee, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's officially been given the green light to play. He'll act as the team's third string point guard behind Reggie Jackson and Ish Smith, which should limit his overall utility in fantasy leagues.
