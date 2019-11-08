Play

Pistons' Langston Galloway: Over 10 points per game

Galloway has averaged 10.1 points in 23.3 minutes through the Pistons' first nine games.

The 27-year-old has made good use of his playing time, racking up double digits in points while shooting 40 percent from the field. Galloway won't start if third-year guard Luke Kennard is healthy, but could be in line for his best shooting season as long as he keeps this pace up.

