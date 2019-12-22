Pistons' Langston Galloway: Plays just 16 minutes in loss

Galloway tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to Chicago.

Galloway played just 16 minutes despite the Pistons being down on troops. He is a streaky shooter and on the nights he is not lighting it up, he is going to see his playing time reduced. He can be used for streaming purposes, although picking him up at the right time is basically like a roll of the dice.