Pistons' Langston Galloway: Posts 16 points off bench Wednesday

Galloway accumulated 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes during Wednesday;s 102-90 win over the Hornets.

Galloway functioned as a sixth-man off the bench Wednesday, seeing the third most minutes on the team. He wasn't expected to play a significant role off the bench for the Pistons this season, so his work during the team's opener is intriguing. He may be worth watching on the waiver wire in a variety of formats.