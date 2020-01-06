Pistons' Langston Galloway: Puts up full line off bench

Galloway tallied 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 106-99 loss to the Lakers.

Though he's never been a major pest on the defensive end, Galloway has surprisingly notched two steals in three consecutive games. However, Sunday's game marked the first time during that stretch where he paired the steals production with quality across-the-board numbers, so Galloway probably can't be considered a reliable fantasy option outside of deeper leagues at this point. He'll likely be further marginalized once Reggie Jackson (back) and Luke Kennard (knee) return from their respective injuries.