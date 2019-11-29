Pistons' Langston Galloway: Quiet night in loss
Galloway produced just 10 points and two assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 loss to the Hornets.
Galloway was mediocre at best Wednesday, hitting just 1-of-5 from beyond the arc, ending with 10 points in 29 minutes. After a stretch of hot shooting, Galloway is back to his old ways. Nights such as this are more like what we have come to expect and those who picked him up in standard leagues can safely drop him. He is likely to be one of the more streamed players moving forward but typically struggles for consistency.
