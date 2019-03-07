Pistons' Langston Galloway: Records 11 points in win

Galloway posted 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and a block during Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Galloway topped double-digits for the fourth time in his past six games. He's shot well of late, making a ridiculous 80 percent of his shots from the field over that span. That said, despite playing a valuable reserve role, Galloway doesn't provide enough to be considered a viable fantasy option outside of the deepest formats.