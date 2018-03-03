Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday
Galloway returned to Friday's game after taking a loose ball to the eyebrow in the first half, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.
Galloway was initially thought to have suffered a nose injury but when he returned he had a bandage over his eyebrow. It isn't expected that he'll be limited much, if at all, by the injury.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Contributes 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Headed to bench role Sunday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Settling back into backup point-guard role•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Dropped from rotation Wednesday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...