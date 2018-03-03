Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday

Galloway returned to Friday's game after taking a loose ball to the eyebrow in the first half, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Galloway was initially thought to have suffered a nose injury but when he returned he had a bandage over his eyebrow. It isn't expected that he'll be limited much, if at all, by the injury.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories