Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to bench Sunday
Galloway will come off the bench Sunday against the Spurs, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Galloway started the previous six contests but will return to the bench in favor of Tony Snell on Sunday. Galloway is averaging 12.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.4 3PM in 19 games and figures to lead the second unit for Detroit.
