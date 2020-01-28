Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 11 in 23 minutes
Galloway had 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 115-100 loss to the Cavaliers.
Galloway has reached double figures in scoring in three of the last four games. However, apart from his three-point shooting, Galloway doesn't offer much from a fantasy perspective.
