Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 13 in loss

Galloway finished with 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 24 minutes of a 107-104 loss to Portland on Sunday.

Galloway reached double-figures in scoring for the third straight game, his longest such stretch of the season. It wasn't his most efficient night, as he shot worse than 50 percent from the floor for the fifth time in his last 10 games. He'll face the Nuggets on Tuesday.