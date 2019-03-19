Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 13 points Monday
Galloway finished with 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) across 26 minutes in Monday's 126-119 loss to the Cavaliers.
Galloway failed to record another stat besides points in his minutes off the bench Monday. He has registered double-digit points in each of his last three games, averaging 29 minutes per game in that span.
