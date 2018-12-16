Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Galloway compiled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 113-104 win over the Celtics.
Galloway saw the fourth-most minutes on the team, behind only Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, and Reggie Bullock. Galloway has scored at least 12 points in four of the last five games, with the exception being a one-point clunker against the 76ers on a night when Griffin was rested. The Pistons need as much as offensive spacing as possible, and Galloway has not been shy about letting it fly from beyond the arc. As a result, he's likely to continue earning decent minutes, at least so long as Glenn Robinson (ankle) and Ish Smith (groin) are injured.
