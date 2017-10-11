Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's preseason loss

Galloway finished with 16 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-94 loss to the Raptors.

Galloway is never shy about letting it fly on offense, but he likely won't see enough minutes to be a reliable option outside of much deeper fantasy leagues. He is also just 10-of-39 from the field through four preseason games, which probably isn't helping him earn the trust and confidence of Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy.