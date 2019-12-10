Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points
Galloway had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two boards and one assist in 21 minutes of a 105-103 win against New Orleans on Monday.
Galloway returned to double figures in points after a recent downturn in scoring that's seen him fail to reach that mark in three of his last six games. The downturn came on the heels of a 14 game double figure streak he posted earlier this season. The fifth year pro was especially effective from deep against New Orleans, knocking down half of his attempts in the contest. He'll face the Mavericks on Thursday.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Big night off bench•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Hits four triples in thumping win•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Quiet night in loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Falls back to earth Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...