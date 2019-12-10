Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points

Galloway had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two boards and one assist in 21 minutes of a 105-103 win against New Orleans on Monday.

Galloway returned to double figures in points after a recent downturn in scoring that's seen him fail to reach that mark in three of his last six games. The downturn came on the heels of a 14 game double figure streak he posted earlier this season. The fifth year pro was especially effective from deep against New Orleans, knocking down half of his attempts in the contest. He'll face the Mavericks on Thursday.