Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 18 points in 28 minutes

Galloway registered 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 win over the Hornets.

Galloway saw a fairly heavy load of minutes, as Blake Griffin (hamstring), Derrick Rose (rest), Reggie Jackson (back), and Luke Kennard (knee) were all sidelined for this one. Galloway wasn't shy about letting it fly from beyond the arc and piled up plenty of points. However, his stat line showcased the fact that he does very little besides three-point shooting.