Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 19 points in loss
Galloway ad 19 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 112-106 loss to the Pacers.
Galloway kept the Pistons close down the stretch with some clutch shooting from the perimeter. He ended with 19 points including three triples but beware, as we have seen this before from Galloway. He can be a nice source of three-pointers on occasions but typically falls off a cliff quite quickly. The Pistons are missing a couple of key backcourt elements which means Galloway could have an opportunity moving forward. Stream him in if you need perimeter scoring but don't expect nights such as this all too often.
