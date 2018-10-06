Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Friday's loss

Galloway collected eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.

Galloway was one of three reserves to see 20-plus minutes. Then again, he is coming off a career-worst campaign in 2017-18, and even if he's earning a decent amount of playing time, his career averages of 8.1 points (38.7 FG, 36.1 3Pt, 78.5 FT), 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game suggest he'll only hold value in deeper leagues.