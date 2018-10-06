Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Friday's loss
Galloway collected eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 20 minutes during Friday's 117-93 loss to the Spurs.
Galloway was one of three reserves to see 20-plus minutes. Then again, he is coming off a career-worst campaign in 2017-18, and even if he's earning a decent amount of playing time, his career averages of 8.1 points (38.7 FG, 36.1 3Pt, 78.5 FT), 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 22.6 minutes per game suggest he'll only hold value in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Worst season of four year career•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Best game in nearly four months•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Contributes 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Headed to bench role Sunday•
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.