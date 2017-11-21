Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Monday's loss
Galloway totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Monday's 116-88 loss to the Cavaliers.
Galloway hit more than one trey for the fifth time in 16 games this season, and his three-point shooting is the only relatively reliable contribution he is making. Furthermore, this was just the third time he has earned at least 20 minutes, as there's simply not many minutes left over by starting shooting guard Avery Bradley.
