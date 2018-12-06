Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores five points in 23 minutes

Galloway registered five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Bucks.

Galloway drew the start in place of Reggie Bullock (ankle), who is listed as questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the 76ers. Regardless, Galloway is slumping, with five straight single-digit scoring performances after reaching double figures in eight of the first 10 games to begin the month of November.