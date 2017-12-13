Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 18 points Tuesday

Galloway provided 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Galloway's 18 points marked a season high as he received extra minutes and scoring opportunities as a result of the blowout nature of the game. The five three-pointers made also marked a season high for him. Galloway had scored a combined total of 14 points over his last five games, but maybe this performance will earn him some more minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop