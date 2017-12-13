Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 18 points Tuesday

Galloway provided 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Galloway's 18 points marked a season high as he received extra minutes and scoring opportunities as a result of the blowout nature of the game. The five three-pointers made also marked a season high for him. Galloway had scored a combined total of 14 points over his last five games, but maybe this performance will earn him some more minutes.