Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 18 points Tuesday
Galloway provided 18 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes during a 103-84 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Galloway's 18 points marked a season high as he received extra minutes and scoring opportunities as a result of the blowout nature of the game. The five three-pointers made also marked a season high for him. Galloway had scored a combined total of 14 points over his last five games, but maybe this performance will earn him some more minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Posts 16 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Not on injury report for opener•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Leaves practice with sore knee Monday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Goes through full practice Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...