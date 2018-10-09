Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores team-high 24 in preseason loss
Galloway scored 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's preseason loss to the Nets.
Now on his fourth team in four seasons in the NBA, Galloway looks set to fill an instant-offense role on the Pistons' second unit, although consistent minutes could be hard to come by. Reggie Bullock is hardly an established option at the two for Detroit, but if he falters 2017 first-round pick Luke Kennard would likely be first in line to take on a bigger workload instead of Galloway.
