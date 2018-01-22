Pistons' Langston Galloway: Settling back into backup point-guard role

Galloway logged 21 minutes in Sunday's 101-100 loss to the Nets, finishing with eight points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

With Galloway logging double-digit minutes for the third consecutive outing and Dwight Buycks failing to get off the bench Sunday, it appears safe to conclude that Galloway has reemerged as the top backup to starting point guard Ish Smith. Buycks had earned that role after averaging 13.2 points on 52.1 percent shooting from the field through the Pistons' first four games of January, but his poor shooting accuracy (9-for-26, 34.6 percent) over the subsequent four contests paved the way for Galloway to reenter the backcourt rotation. Though he wasn't terribly efficient Sunday, Galloway at least filled out the box score nicely, so he should have a multi-game leash as Smith's backup.