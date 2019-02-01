Pistons' Langston Galloway: Solid contributions in win

Galloway put up 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and collected three rebounds along with a block in 22 minutes Thursday against Dallas.

Galloway scored just two points despite playing 20 minutes in Detroit's last matchup Tuesday against Milwaukee, but he managed to respond nicely following a poor showing. Thursday marked the first time he's reached double figures in the scoring department since Jan. 16, and his contributions proved to be useful in a 93-89 victory. Galloway finishes January with a 5.4 ppg and 1.8 rpg average through 15 games.