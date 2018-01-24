Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Galloway will start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
The Pistons are surprisingly set to bring Ish Smith off the bench, while promoting Galloway to the top unit in his place. Smith doesn't appear to be dealing with any sort of injuries, so it's unclear if this is matchup based or performance based. Galloway has averaged just 18.7 minutes over the last three games, but should be in line for added playing time with the move to the top unit. It wouldn't be surprising if this was just a one-game experiment as well, so Galloway could head back to the bench as soon as Saturday's game against the Thunder.
