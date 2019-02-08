Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting Friday

Galloway will start Friday's game against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

With Reggie Bullock sent to the Lakers, a starting spot opened up for the Pistons. Coach Dwane Casey has opted to use Galloway in that spot. In two games as a starter, he's averaged 3.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 21.5 minutes.