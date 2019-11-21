Play

Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting Wednesday

Galloway will start Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Galloway will get the start in place of Tony Snell, who's dealing with a hip injury and will be held out. In 25.5 minutes per contest this year, Galloway's averaging a career-high 13.2 points, 2.3 threes, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

More News
Our Latest Stories