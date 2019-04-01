Pistons' Langston Galloway: Status uncertain for Monday
Galloway is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to an illness, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Coach Dwane Casey confirmed at shootaround that Galloway is dealing with an illness, and the team likely won't make a decision on his status until close to game-time. Galloway has played at least 20 minutes off the bench in every game since Mar. 6, and he's averaging 11.6 points and 2.4 made threes per game in that 14-game span.
