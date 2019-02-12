Pistons' Langston Galloway: Ugly line in second straight start
Galloway finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 121-112 win over the Wizards.
Galloway has entered the starting lineup for both of the Pistons' two games since trading away fellow wing Reggie Bullock. The move to the top unit hasn't yielded much fruit for Galloway, who has played a combined 41 minutes between the two contests while contributing just five points on 2-for-9 shooting. Don't be surprised if coach Dwane Casey opts to pull the plug on Galloway in the near future, with Wayne Ellington and Luke Kennard representing the top candidates to move into the starting five if a lineup change is made.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Bounces back from quiet outing•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Solid contributions in win•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Joins starting five•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Ultra-efficient from distance•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops 22 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...