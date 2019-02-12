Pistons' Langston Galloway: Ugly line in second straight start

Galloway finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 121-112 win over the Wizards.

Galloway has entered the starting lineup for both of the Pistons' two games since trading away fellow wing Reggie Bullock. The move to the top unit hasn't yielded much fruit for Galloway, who has played a combined 41 minutes between the two contests while contributing just five points on 2-for-9 shooting. Don't be surprised if coach Dwane Casey opts to pull the plug on Galloway in the near future, with Wayne Ellington and Luke Kennard representing the top candidates to move into the starting five if a lineup change is made.