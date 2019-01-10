Pistons' Langston Galloway: Ultra-efficient from distance
Galloway generated 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 15 minutes in the Pistons' 113-100 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
Galloway piled up the points at a frenetic pace thanks to his elite marksmanship from behind the arc. The four-year veteran had only logged three and five minutes, respectively, in his prior two contests, so his playing time does remain somewhat hard to trust. However, when Galloway heats up from distance, it's clear he's able to make serviceable scoring contributions.
