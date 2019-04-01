Pistons' Langston Galloway: Will attempt to play
Gallowan (illness) will attempt to play Monday against the Pacers, Johnny Kane of Fox Sports Detroit reports.
Galloway missed shootaround due to an illness, and while it sounds like he'll be at less than 100 percent, the veteran guard will give it a go as the Pistons jockey for playoff positioning. Galloway isn't much of a DFS consideration anyway, but given the illness, he may be best avoided Monday night.
