Pistons' Langston Galloway: Worst season of four year career

Galloway participated in 58 games with Detroit during the 2017-18 NBA season and averaged 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Galloway had his worst season of his four-year career where he averaged career lows in points, rebounds, assists and field-goal percentage. Currently, the 25-year-old is signed through the 2019/20 season with the Pistons and will make $7 million next year.