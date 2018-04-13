Pistons' Langston Galloway: Worst season of four year career
Galloway participated in 58 games with Detroit during the 2017-18 NBA season and averaged 6.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.
Galloway had his worst season of his four-year career where he averaged career lows in points, rebounds, assists and field-goal percentage. Currently, the 25-year-old is signed through the 2019/20 season with the Pistons and will make $7 million next year.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Best game in nearly four months•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Contributes 13 points Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Headed to bench role Sunday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....