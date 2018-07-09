Drew is dealing with back spasms and won't return to Monday's summer league matchup against the Pelicans, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Drew picked up the start at point guard and finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 15 minutes prior to going down with the injury. The exact severity is unclear at this point, but there's a chance Drew misses more time depending on how the back feels over the coming few days.