Pistons' Larry Drew: Exits Monday's contest with back spasms
Drew is dealing with back spasms and won't return to Monday's summer league matchup against the Pelicans, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Drew picked up the start at point guard and finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block across 15 minutes prior to going down with the injury. The exact severity is unclear at this point, but there's a chance Drew misses more time depending on how the back feels over the coming few days.
More News
-
Pelicans' Larry Drew: Signs second 10-day contract•
-
Pelicans' Larry Drew: Scores six points in Tuesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Larry Drew: Signing 10-day with Pelicans•
-
Larry Drew: Member of 2018 NBA G League USA Roster•
-
76ers' Larry Drew: Signing 10-day contract with 76ers•
-
Larry Drew: Waived by Heat•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...