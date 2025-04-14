Waters closed Sunday's 140-133 overtime loss to Milwaukee with 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-16 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 35 minutes off the bench.

There was nothing on the line for either team in the regular-season finale, so Waters saw his biggest workload yet in a Detroit jersey and had his best performance from beyond the arc since the 2022-23 campaign. The fourth-year forward had been a healthy scratch in each of the Pistons' prior four games, so he's unlikely to have a meaningful role when the team begins its playoff run Saturday against the Knicks.