The Warriors traded Waters to the Pistons on Wednesday as part of a trade that sent Jimmy Butler to Golden State and Andrew Wiggins to Miami, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Waters appeared in 38 games for Golden State this season and made nine starts, averaging 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. However, he'll spend the closing months of the 2024-25 season with the Pistons, where he'll likely compete with KJ Martin (recently traded), Ron Holland and Simone Fontecchio for minutes off the bench.