Pistons' Louis King: Accounts for 16 points in win
King accumulated 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a steal in 34 minutes Friday against the Hustle.
King had a fantastic night shooting the ball, though his overall impact was dampened by his six turnovers. Overall, the 20-year-old Oregon product's impressing in his rookie season as he's scoring 17.1 points per game on efficient splits of 45.9 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent from three and 79.2 percent from the line in 29.8 minutes per game.
