Pistons' Louis King: Awesome all-around impact Friday
King generated 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Mad Ants.
King played nearly error-free ball finishing with a solid line and leading the Drive with a plus-32 net rating. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon has steadied Grand Rapids frontcourt and is providing 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.7 minutes through seven G-League games.
