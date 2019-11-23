King generated 16 points (8-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's win over the Mad Ants.

King played nearly error-free ball finishing with a solid line and leading the Drive with a plus-32 net rating. The undrafted rookie out of Oregon has steadied Grand Rapids frontcourt and is providing 17.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 30.7 minutes through seven G-League games.