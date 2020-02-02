King tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists and four blocks in 36 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the 905.

King had his best rebounding game of the season while generating his second double-double this year. The 20-year-old rookie's flashed a strong three-and-D game, and is contributing averages of 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.2 steals in 28.9 minutes per game this year.