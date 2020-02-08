Pistons' Louis King: Called up, available
King has been recalled from the G League and is available for Friday's game against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Due to injuries and the trade of Andre Drummond, the Pistons are down to nine players for Friday's game, and King is one of them. He's played double-digit minutes just three times this season, averaging 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in those instances.
